Police identify body found on remote farm as 55-year-old Christchurch man

Police continue to investigate after the discovery of a body on a rural property in North Canterbury.

Police have named the dead person found on a remote North Canterbury farm as Christchurch man Chad Puru, 55.

His body was found near a gateway on Dalbeg Rd, a rural no-exit road inland from Amberley, and appeared to have been behind long grass beside a hedge line, with cows on the other side.

Puru was reportedly a former Christchurch Mongrel Mob president.

His death was being treated as unexplained by police.

Chad Puru's body was found in North Canterbury on Tuesday.

“We are specifically seeking any sightings of Mr Puru or a white Honda Fit – registration MSF928 – in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on Saturday 31 December 2022 and 10am Tuesday 3 January 2023,” police said on Wednesday night.

Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut and was extensively tattooed, including his face, police said.

One neighbour said she saw children biking up Dalbeg Rd earlier on Tuesday morning, and not long after she saw police cars go up the road.

Another neighbour said they hadn’t heard anything but had seen the police heading up and down the road all day.

Police want people to come forward if they've seen this car.

A farmer who has land in the same area as where the body was found declined to comment.

The area is a remote, single-lane gravel road, in hilly farming countryside. A gate was open onto long grass facing the gravel road.

There are no houses near where Puru was found.

Police at the scene on Tuesday afternoon would not confirm the cause of death.

A police car blocks off Dalbeg Rd in Balcairn near Amberley where Chad Puru's body was found.

At least two police cars and a police van were present, while a cordon was set up further down the road and police remained there throughout Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact police via their 105 phone service or online using reference number 230103/8956.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, police said.