North Auckland dairy destroyed in overnight fire

A dairy and a house in north Auckland’s Stanmore Bay went up in flames around 11.15pm on Wednesday.

Five fire trucks rushed to the property on Vipond Rd and remained at the site, monitoring the flames until the next morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the last firefighters stayed until 10.20am on Thursday.

No one was injured in the fire, she said.

Photos of the property taken the next day show a collapsed dairy. Corrugated iron appeared twisted and blackened on the ground.

The contents of the diary can be seen scattered amongst the ashes.