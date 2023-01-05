Kiwi who drowned saving daughter in Cook Islands was a 'hero', family says

Memory Kimiora Peu was trying to rescue her daughter when she was swept away in the current. (File photo)

A Kiwi holidaymaker who drowned in the Cook Islands while rescuing her 11-year-old daughter from the water is being remembered by her family as “forever our hero”.

Memory Kimiora Peu,​ 53, died at Arorangi, on the western side of Rarotonga, on Wednesday New Zealand time.

Peu’s family said in a statement she had left “very big shoes to fill”.

“She made us feel like we were capable of accomplishing the impossible,” they said.

READ MORE:

* New Zealander drowns saving 11-year-old daughter in the Cook Islands

* 'Our hearts bleed blue': Queensland police officers slain at Wieambilla farewelled with public memorial

* Larry Birkhead honors 'one of a kind' Anna Nicole Smith on 15th anniversary of her death



“We will forever be thankful for everything she has done and sacrificed for us.”

Peu was deeply missed by her family and friends in the Cook Islands, New Zealand, Australia and the United States, the statement said.

“We are all extremely proud of this beautiful woman and spiritual soul. It has been an absolute privilege to have been part of her colourful and wonderful life.

RNZ The Detail's Sharon Brettkelly spoke to Mundy at Omanu Surf Life Saving Club in Mt Maunganui about our dire drowning statistics and why Australia is ahead of New Zealand when it comes to tackling the problem. (First published February 8, 2022.)

“We are heartbroken with her sudden and unexpected passing, but will continue to honour her legacy of love and compassion.”

Peu is understood to have grown up in the Cook Islands before moving to Auckland.

Local police said she had drowned trying to save her 11-year-old daughter from a strong current in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty.

Her body was recovered from the ocean about 90 minutes after police received a distress call around 2.24pm.

“Several people were on hand to help, including Puaikura Fire and Police volunteers, and ambulance staff,” police said.

“Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family, and friends, affected by their sad loss.”