Inside the failed attack on a Russian trench that killed a Kiwi soldier

Kane Te Tai posted this picture of Dominic Abelen to Instagram following his death, saying Abelen was a "warrior until the end".

The Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine died after being shot in the head, according to another soldier on the operation.

Dominic Abelen was killed in August when the secretive military intelligence unit he was working for assaulted a Russian trench in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

The 28-year-old is the only known New Zealander killed in the war.

Abelen’s body is yet to be returned to his family and presumably remains in the hands of the Russians.

Kane Te Tai was also fighting on the mission.

He now leads the Foreign Reconnaissance Team and is fundraising through a Paypal for vehicles the unit desperately needs.

The ex-Defence Force soldier wants people to know what happened to his mate.

Supplied Dominic Abelen was on extended leave from the Defence Force while in Ukraine. He was based at Burnham.

“I was there, I know what happened.”

Te Tai and Abelen had fought in a “meat grinder” of an operation that went wrong from the start, he said.

The aim of the early August mission was simple: to attack and hold a trench within a tree line.

The day before, Abelen and two others observed the Russian position near the town of Pavlivka with a drone, using another of the many tree lines that separate fields in the flat rural region to hide themselves.

With the buzz of the drone inevitably alerting the Russians, they only had a short amount of time.

“We had a look around, we didn’t see a lot. We saw a lot of positions, but we didn’t see anyone inside them.”

1 NEWS Dominic Abelen was killed in Ukraine last week while on leave without pay from NZDF.

They returned home and formulated a plan to assault the trench, beginning at midnight the next day, with the advantage of darkness.

Te Tai would be the support for another Kiwi who was operating a machine gun, named only as Tai. They identified a covered area they could fire from over the landscape.

Abelen would be in the assault team of eight. They would attack the trench within the tree line from the flank, the end of the trench.

Foreign Reconnaissance would capture the trench and wait for Ukrainian infantry to come in behind and occupy it, relieving them.

“On paper it looked great, like a normal mission,” Te Tai said.

That night, Te Tai and Abelen renewed a pact they had first made months earlier – that if one of them died and it was too dangerous to get their body back, they would leave them.

“[Our body is] just a vessel and we don’t want anyone trying to get chopped up trying to save us.”

The next day they began the attack, but almost from the start there were several screw-ups.

The wrong drivers showed up, the vehicles were shelled by Russians on the way to the staging area forcing the unit to walk, and the Ukrainian front line fired on Foreign Reconnaissance as they arrived to the front line.

After all that, it was early morning, about 5am.

Kane Te Tai/Supplied Kane Te Tai is a former Kiwi soldier currently fighting for Ukraine. He was on the same mission as Dominic Abelen.

“We were getting to the point where we were like ‘shit, we’re going to have to hurry up and go because we’re going to lose darkness soon’.”

The Ukrainian front line was only about 800m from the target trench. The land was also a lot flatter than anticipated.

“Dom tried very hard to find a place ... but he looked at me and realised what time it was, he had to get back to the assault party.”

Time for the attack dwindled as dawn arrived.

“He just said ‘you’re on your own man’ and I was like, ‘ yeah, nah, all good’.

“It was the last thing he said to me and the last thing I said to him.”

Facebook Te Tai described Abelen as a “machine” who gave everything his best.

Te Tai and Tai got into a position with the machine gun with an exposed view across the tree line. They watched the assault team move in towards the tree line through a thermal sight.

There were no people – registered as heat signatures in the thermal sight – in the Russian trench.

“Not too long after that I heard automatic fire and then two grenade blasts go off.”

The assault team had got into the trench, seen Russians sleeping and opened fire on them. They threw grenades into the bunkers, clearing them.

All of a sudden, Te Tai saw heat signatures pouring out of the trench system further down the Russian line.

He tried to contact the assault team, but the radios didn’t work.

Tai began pouring machine gun fire onto the Russians, with Te Tai guiding him – but they couldn’t shoot fast enough.

All of a sudden, Te Tai realised the sun was up and their position was completely exposed.

Snipers and artillery started to fire on the machine gunners.

The reinforcing Russians fired on the assault team in the trench.

But the trench was not the trench the Recon unit had surveyed 36 hours before. Instead, Te Tai said, the Russians had built a forward trench and obscured it with brush, which the drone had missed.

There were too many Russians now and without the advantage of night, the battle shifted firmly in their favour.

The assault team got out of the trench and began to form a retreating line.

“Dom got shot in the head. He died instantly, fell straight over,” Te Tai said.

The incoming fire was now so heavy that the assault team had to leave Abelen and a second man who died bleeding out.

Two more were injured during the retreat.

The team leader came up from behind Te Tai and his partner and told them to retreat too.

Libkos/AP Ukrainian soldiers rest near their position in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, in December.

“Everyone is f....., everyone is f..... up,” Te Tai said the team leader told him.

Once he got back to the Ukrainian front line, Te Tai grabbed his rifle and ran back towards the retreating assault team in desperation.

As he ran towards the gunfire, Te Tai met one of his retreating comrades.

“He came up to me and he said: ‘Man I’m sorry bro. Dom’s dead.’”

Te Tai made the hard decision to stop his charge forward and to leave Abelen’s body.

By the end of the retreat, the attack had only lasted about half an hour.

Te Tai was enraged at the Russians killing Abelen.

Supplied Abelen’s body has not been returned to his family and remains presumably in Russian hands.

He made several attempts to get Abelen’s body back, including charging back out into the field again, only to get turned back by Russian shells.

He also put up a drone the next day to see whether Abelen’s body remained where it had fallen. It did not.

Te Tai thought about the pact he made with Abelen – that if it was too dangerous to collect each other’s dead bodies, they would leave them.

“Neither one of us actually thought we were going to die.”

Te Tai now counts his luck that the attack wasn’t a “max casualty” scenario.

“We’re lucky we only had two guys killed and two guys injured.”

Abelen was always at the front, Te Tai said.

“He always wants to fight first, he’s always going to be on every mission, the more dangerous the better.

“We had lost the central figure to our team, the guy that was unbreakable.

“He was an absolute machine.”