Tramper struck by falling tree in national park

A tramper was taken to hospital after a tree fell on her in the Abel Tasman National Park. (file photo)

A woman was airlifted from the Abel Tasman National Park after a tree fell on her.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter pilot Brendan Hiatt said the young woman was among a party walking on the Abel Tasman coastal track on Thursday morning, when the tree uprooted and fell on her.

“Her backpack took the brunt of the fall from the sounds of it. She was quite lucky."

The woman was transported from Apple Tree Bay at the southern end of the track, near Mārahau, with non-serious injuries to the helicopter base in Nelson, where an ambulance took her to hospital.