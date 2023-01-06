Fears for welfare of pregnant woman missing in Auckland

Maia Prebble, 32, was last seen in south Auckland, near Middlemore Hospital.

A young pregnant woman is missing in Auckland and police are “urgently” seeking information on her whereabouts.

Maia Prebble, 32, was last seen walking on Hospital Rd, near Middlemore Hospital, towards Papatoetoe on Thursday.

She was wearing a cream-coloured dress and black knee-high boots.

Police said she was also carrying a “distinctive” bright green handbag.

NZ Police/Supplied Anyone who sees Maia Prebble is asked to call 111.

“There are concerns for her welfare,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Prebble’s whereabouts was asked to call 111 and quote file number 230105/5826.