Warkworth attack victim released from hospital, learning to talk again

Mark Maclean, pictured with wife Dereda Lipsey-Maclean, was critically injured in an alleged roadside attack outside his home in Warkworth in December.

An Auckland man who was critically injured in an alleged roadside attack has been released from hospital, four weeks after he was put into an induced coma.

Mark Maclean​ suffered severe brain injuries and a fractured eye socket in the attack on the driveway of his home in Warkworth, north Auckland, about 11.30pm on December 9.

Two people have since been charged in relation to the alleged assault.

On Thursday, Maclean was discharged from hospital and moved to ABI Rehabilitation in Rānui, where he would receive speech and physical therapy, his wife Dereda Lipsey-Maclean​ said.

Maclean, a father of four, has been unable to speak since the incident.

However, he had been “fully engaged” in conversations, using face gestures such as eyebrow raises, head shakes and nods, Lipsey-Maclean said.

“He’s trying really hard. His speech has been majorly affected.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Golden retriever Millie helps people recover from brain injuries at an Auckland rehab centre.

“He’s got the words in his mouth, but it’s coming out all gibberish.”

Maclean woke from his coma just before Christmas and was able to spend about an hour and a half with his family on the day.

“He gets tired after that. It was OK, just not what we’re used to,” Lipsey-Maclean said.

“He’s alive and that’s the main thing.”

It was still not clear when he will be allowed to go home, she added.

“It’s one day at a time.”

“He’s in the next best place now. I’m totally proud of him.”

Asked how she was coping, Lipsey-Maclean said it had been tough.

She had continued working from home as a hairdresser through the ordeal and had not had much time to herself.

“Today is the first day in four weeks that I’ve had nothing to do.”

However, she was thankful to those – including strangers – who had supported financially via Givealittle or by bringing food.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. I’m blown away.”