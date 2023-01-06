Heaphy Track section to remain closed until October this year

Proposed sites for two new bridges over the Heaphy and Lewis Rivers in the Kahurangi National Park. The bridges are scheduled to be open in October 2023.

A section of the Heaphy Track is not expected to reopen until October this year, 20 months after a key bridge was destroyed in a storm, cutting through trips.

The popular Great Walk in the Kahurangi National Park was closed in February last year when debris from the storm-swollen Heaphy River wrecked the 147-metre suspension bridge, severely damaged two other bridges, and blocked parts of the track.

The track has been reopened from the Golden Bay side to the Lewis Shelter, near the washed-out Heaphy River bridge, which cuts access to the Heaphy Hut on the West Coast side. There is a helicopter shuttle option for those wanting to do the full walk.

The Department of Conservation has been working on a two-bridge proposal get the track fully reopened. It involves a 93-metre bridge over the Heaphy River linking to a 103m bridge over the Lewis River to the Lewis Shelter.

DOC Buller operations manager Suvi Van Smit said in a December update that progress was on schedule for a full reopening of the track in October this year.

DOC/Supplied The wrecked Heaphy Bridge after a storm in February last year.

Contractors had been working on tracks to the new bridge sites which were expected to be completed this month.

Final engineering and construction drawings for the new bridges were expected to be completed in March, and the project would go out for tender.

Van Smit said both the Heaphy and Lewis River bridges would be swing bridges, rather than suspension bridges.

That meant the load of the bridge was directly on the cables and anchors rather than through towers. The base boards were bolted on metal hangers attached to the main cables. Once the cables were in place the bridge could be built out from each side.

The location of the proposed Heaphy bridge was close to the position of the bridge before 2012, but higher and longer.