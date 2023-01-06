Former University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Stuart McCutcheon has died

University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater said Stuart McCutcheon died suddenly on Friday.

In a statement, University of Auckland vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater said McCutcheon died suddenly on Friday.

“This is a profound shock for us all,” she said.

“The university extends its heartfelt sympathy to Stuart’s wife Deborah and family, and asks that our community respect the family's wishes for privacy at this sad time.”

From 2000 to 2004 McCutcheon was the vice chancellor of Victoria University in Wellington.

He was then the vice chancellor of the University of Auckland for 15 years, from 2005 to 2020.

In March 2020, Freshwater became the new vice-chancellor – the first woman to hold the position since the University of Auckland was founded in 1883.

Jeff McEwan/Stuff McCutcheon (right) was the vice chancellor of the University of Auckland for 15 years.

After leaving the University of Auckland, McCutcheon served on a number of boards in the commercial, educational and philanthropic sectors.

He became Riddet Institute board chair in July 2021. The Riddet institute was established at Massey University in 2003, and is one of the leading food research centres in the world, Massey says.

In April 2019, McCutcheon received criticism for saying it was "utter nonsense" to claim white supremacy was on the rise.

The New Zealand Tertiary Education Union tweeted that McCutcheon’s death was a “bit of a shock”.

“Fair to say we didn’t see eye-to-eye on much but Stuart McCutcheon was a strong defender of academic freedom and he generally accepted robust criticism as coming with the territory of academic leadership at the highest level,” the tweet said.

“This is such sad news,” tweeted Sydney University geneticist Kathy Belov.

“Stuart was a great leader and lots of fun to travel with. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues,” she said.