Man killed in single vehicle crash in Hastings

A man has died after a crash in Haumoana, Hastings on Friday afternoon.

The single vehicle crash was reported to emergency services about 5pm on Friday. It occurred at Black Bridge on Mill Rd.

Police said the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

On Friday night police said the bridge and road were expected to reopen in the next few hours.

“Police extend their sympathies to the man's whānau.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.