Slips temporarily close State Highway 1 south of Taupō

Several slips blocked State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi on Saturday afternoon.

The slips happened between Motutere and Hatepe and were reported to police, but Waka Kotahi said about 2.30pm that the road was now clear.

Police described one of the slips as beng several car lengths long about 3km north of Motutere.

The other slips were described as a mixture of rockfalls and typical soil slips.

One of the slips is two car lengths long.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

This latest report of moving earth blocking roads comes after a spate of slips on the Coromandel Peninsula that closed roads and delayed travel after heavy rain fell on the peninsula.