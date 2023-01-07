Almost 300 homes still without power after Coromandel crash that left person trapped

A vehicle has collided with a power pole, bringing lines down onto the road.

Almost 300 homes are still without power in the Coromandel, nine hours after a vehicle collided with a power pole, leaving one person with severe injuries.

A spokesperson for Powerco said that some properties were still without power after the crash, which happened at Pukepoto near Tairua on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s quite a complex thing to fix, our crews have been working through the day,” a Powerco spokesperson said.

According to Powerco’s website, the outage has affected 299 homes and power is estimated to be restored at midnight.

The crash had closed State Highway 25 at Pukepoto, but a police spokesperson said that one lane was reopened at 7.45pm.

One person was critically injured in the crash, and was trapped while crew isolated power to lines that had draped the vehicle, while another with serious injuries made their way out of the vehicle themselves.

Fire and Emergency NZ said that the lines company was alerted at 11:55pm and responded at 12:55pm.

A Powerco spokesperson said the supply was isolated at 1.15pm, having worked with emergency services to isolate the power to the lines, which had fallen on the vehicle.

The road is also closed further north, between Coromandel and Te Rerenga, following a slip.

The second slip on the road in three days, contractors have been working to clear affected roads across the peninsula before more rain arrive early next week.

On social media delays of up to five hours were being reported.

Police had asked motorists to expect delays, and postpone travel if possible.

Correction: This story originally said two people waited an hour to be extricated from the vehicle. One person with serious injures made their way out of the vehicle themselves. Story updated January 7, 5.49pm.