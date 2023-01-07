Napier Lotto player a millionaire after trip to the supermarket

Zoe Black has audio processing disorder, but was not able to get funded hearing aids. Her family was "very lucky" to win Lotto and self-fund the devices.

Napier has a new millionaire after Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

The player won $1 million with Lotto first division, from a ticket sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier.

Fourteen Lotto players also won $22,526 each with Lotto second division on Saturday night. One of them also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $43,731.

The winning Powerball second division ticket was sold at Tuakau Superette in Tuakau.

Powerball’s big prize was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday. The jackpot will now be $17 million. Strike Four has also rolled over, and will be $400,000 on Wednesday night.

Potential winners, including anyone who bought their ticket from Greenmeadows New World, should check their tickets as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto or through the Lotto NZ app.

Kiwi punters have had a lucky few weeks with Lotto.

Three Aucklanders rang in the new year by becoming millionaires.

And they weren’t the only ones hitting the jackpot in December.

Just before Christmas a Southland couple won $6.3 million.

“My mother cried when I told her, and my boss was great about it. He told me to enjoy the experience and joked that he probably wouldn’t see me next year,” one of the winners said at the time.

And at the start of December, a Lotto player in Whakatāne took home $5.5 million.