Prisoner taken to hospital after prison van crashes in central Auckland

A person was taken to hospital, after a prison van crashed heading to Mount Eden prison crashed on Friday. (File photo)

A prisoner was taken to hospital after a van crashed while taking four prisoners from Waitakere District Court to Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Friday.

The van crashed shortly after 4pm on the Newton Rd motorway off-ramp in Eden Terrace.

Corrections northern regional commissioner, Sean Mason, said all passengers in the prison van were assessed by ambulance staff.

READ MORE:

* Auckland prison 'chaos': suspected gang initiation among eight assaults on staff this month

* Mt Eden prison in lockdown overnight after 'unacceptable' assault on two officers



Three prisoners were cleared and transferred back to Mt Eden prison, but a fourth prisoner was taken to hospital, and diagnosed with a collarbone injury, Mason said. He had since returned to the prison.

“No staff were injured in the incident and there was no risk to the safety of the public at any time.”

Police and St John attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Newton Road off-ramp, at around 4pm.

The occupant of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.