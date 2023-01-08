Crash cuts power to thousands of Bay of Plenty properties

A single car crash near Te Puke has cut power to about 4000 properties. Photo/File

Police and emergency services are asking motorists to steer clear of Huse Lane and Rangiuru Rd, near Te Puke, after a car crash brought down power lines.

Police were alerted to the single vehicle accident near the Bay of Plenty town about 8am, there were no reports of any injuries, but the crash caused significant damage to a power pole and a transformer.

Supplied/Waikato Times Power has been cut to almost 4000 properties in the Bay of Plenty. Photo/Google Maps

According to PowerCo, power has been cut to 3657 properties in Paengaroa and Te Puke, and a further 151 properties in Rangiuru.

“The power line is reportedly hanging over the road, the power company has been contacted.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the power line is repaired,” a police spokesperson said.

PowerCo estimates power should be restored by 6pm today, if not earlier.