Egg shortage prompts SPCA warning on chicken ownership

Supply chain issues, Covid, and global inflation has seen the country suffer a shortage of eggs.

The SPCA is warning people buying chickens because of the egg shortage need to remember the birds can live eight to 10 years.

Trade Me data has shown that interest in online auctions for chickens has more than doubled amid a nationwide egg shortage.

But SPCA farmed animals expert Marie McAninch said people should only get chickens if they want them around.

She said the shortage was "temporary", but when it came to owning an animal: "You have to think about the whole of their lifetime."

READ MORE:

* Controversy over lack of eggs has been years in the making

* Egg shortage isn't because NZ's farmers are silly and lazy

* Egg shortage hits supermarkets as caged eggs phased out

* Egg shortage: Kiwis scramble to snap up chickens



Chicken rules

McAninch encouraged prospective chicken owners to do their research first, including checking local council websites.

"There may be rules about the number of chickens you can have, about whether you can have roosters and things like that."

For those able to own roosters, she said the SPCA had several up for adoption, especially in the South Island.

"So if you're in the Christchurch, Dunedin, sort of Invercargill area there's quite a few."

Peter Meecham/Stuff The SPCA is warning people to only buy chickens if they really want them.

But Wellingtonians could also get in on the fun.

"There's quite a chatty boy there at the moment called Rupaul who's looking for a home."

Welfare must be paramount

McAninch said owning an animal was a big responsibility and its welfare must always be paramount.

Chickens needed a coop, a dust bathing area and access to a safe shelter outdoor area.

She also recommended checking there was a local vet available with avian expertise and prepared to look after chickens.