Police arrest man after reports of weapon in Auckland Central building, Hobson St

Police have arrested a man after reports of a person with a weapon in an Auckland central building.

Firefighters found a man, armed with a weapon, after responding to a fire alarm set off in a building on Hobson St on Sunday, police said.

The weapon was not a gun.

Police were called around 2.30pm and one person was arrested.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz