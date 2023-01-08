Fears for missing 31-year-old woman

Public asked to help to locate missing 31-year-old woman in Hamilton.

Police are seriously concerned about the wellbeing of 31-year-old missing woman missing in Hamilton.

Yadi is believed to have left a property on Helmsdale Court, where she was staying, about 11am on Sunday.

She is believed to be on foot.

“Yadi did not take her phone and is not familiar with the Hamilton area. She may be wearing a grey t-shirt and is approximately 165cm tall,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call 111 and reference the event number P053232621.