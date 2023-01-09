Person dies in hospital after being injured in 'incident involving vehicle'

The incident happened on Saturday on Florence Ave, Orewa. (File photo)

A person has died in hospital following an incident involving a vehicle in Auckland’s Orewa over the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams confirmed the person died on Sunday night in hospital after being critically injured on Florence Ave, Orewa on Saturday.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, Williams said.

READ MORE:

* Three people critically injured in Auckland crashes

* One dead after ute rolls into paddock in Southland

* Police search for driver who fled serious crash in Auckland



“Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Inquiries by police into the incident were ongoing.

Williams said police were appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 105.

A report could also be made online, referencing file number 230107/3347.