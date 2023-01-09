Watch: Driverless dinghy causes havoc at Auckland's Mairangi Bay

Swimmers try to catch a runaway boat at Mairangi Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

A driverless boat caused havoc when it took itself for a spin at an Auckland beach.

Beachgoer Ryan Neveu​, 40, was sunbathing when he spotted the boat barrelling across the ocean at Mairangi Bay.

With its bow pointed towards the flags, the dinghy – which was completely empty – was seen motoring towards a group of swimmers on Sunday afternoon.

“It's like a mystery. Was the driver of the boat diving and he left the motor on? Where were they?” Neveu said.

People rushed out of the water to escape the boat’s path, Neveu said.

“It started doing figure eights. Three or four guys tried to grab the side of it and pull it ashore.”

The dinghy had an outboard motor, which could have caught the swimmers who were trying to stop it.

Ryan Neveu/Supplied An empty dinghy motored towards a group of swimmers at Mairangi Bay on Sunday afternoon.

“The realisation that no one was driving was scary. It was dangerous, but I can laugh at it now because no one was hurt,” Neveu said.

Almost 40 people have died in recreational boating activities over the past two years, according to Maritime New Zealand.

The largest number of deaths occurred in Auckland followed by Waikato and Wellington.

Maritime New Zealand senior adviser Matt Wood​ said he’d seen accidents caused by unmanned boats before.

“There have been fatal incidents caused by vessels that are out of control. If you're in that situation, you need to get yourself out of the water and call for expert help.”

Wood said the majority of easily preventable boating accidents happen in small crafts, close to shore.

“Always follow the boating safety code, wear a life jacket and take at least two waterproof ways to call for help,” he said.

“You also need to be aware of general safety equipment. A lot of outboard engines have a pull cord that will disengage the engine if you fall overboard.”

Would-be boaters should understand ocean conditions and their craft well before getting into the water, he said.

The Mairangi Bay incident had not been reported to Maritime NZ and it was not investigating.

This summer has seen its fair share of water-related deaths.

In September, five members of a nature photography group died when a boat capsized near Kaikōura.

Less than two months later, a 10-year-old boy went missing at sea after another boat capsized at Auckland’s Clark Beach.

His mother, who was also in the boat, was later found dead.

People who wish to stay safe on the ocean can find information at saferboating.org.nz and access a free online boating course on Coastguard’s website.