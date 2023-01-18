First came the house scam, then fraudsters cleaned out family's bank account

Ben Galley paid a deposit on a rental and soon found out it was a scam.

Callous scammers who tricked a Tokoroa couple into paying a deposit on a rent property that wasn’t their’s later used their stolen identity detail to clean out their bank account.

“That’s our whole weeks worth of shopping, that’s my rent for the week. That’s us kinda of screwed,” scam victim Ben Galley said.

The owners of Galley’s current rental were selling, so the family of four were looking for new place to call home.

They’d had a tough year and found what they thought was the perfect home after posting on Facebook – but it turned out to be too good to be true.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ben Galley Alice Lennon, Abel Galley, 18 months, Skyla-Rose Galley, 8, live in Tokoroa.

Galley filled out a tenancy agreement with personal details; sent copies of his licence, bank statements and his partner’s birth certificate; and paid $100 to reserve the property before realising it was a scam.

They were gutted, but prepared to write it off and learn from the experience. “We won’t be so dumb next time,” he said.

Then almost two weeks later, Galley woke up to find his savings account– where his $360 Work and Income benefit had been sitting – was empty.

Galley rang the bank, and was told someone impersonating him had transferred the money out.

“I’m really gutted. This one was a kick in the guts. I could live with $100, but this is s....”

The bank froze his account, and launched a fraud investigation. The police were also notified.

Galley had posted on Facebook looking for a rental, and received a message suggesting he call someone called ‘Craig’ about a four-bedroom house in central Rotorua.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Galley’s bank account has been frozen, and a fraud investigation was launched.

Galley said he sounded professional on the phone and sent them photos of the house, which was to cost $580 a week.

The couple filled out a tenancy agreement and sent pictures of their licence, his partner Alice Lennon’s birth certificate, and banking details.

Craig said the credit check was successful and house was theirs.They could meet him to pick the keys up in a few days and subsequently move in.

Then Craig asked for $500 as a holding deposit. Galley said he didn’t have that much money but sent $100 with a promise the rest was to come.

“There were heaps of messages, hounding and hounding... it seemed fishy,” he said.

They went digging, found pictures of the house on Trade Me, and called the property manager. The real house was listed for $830 a week.

“In hindsight we should have known. We didn’t think it could happen,” Galley said.

“It seemed legit. We should have seen the signs.”

Different names on the numerous accounts and spelling mistakes in the emails from Craig should have been more of a giveaway, he said.

The family had the “year from hell” and thought their bad luck was finally over.

Galley’s late wife, the mother of his 8-year-old Skyla-Rose, from whom he was separated, died six months ago.

The family – which also included his partner Alice Lennon, their 18-month-old Abel and two dogs – were in need of a fresh start.

“Who sees a family in need and goes and rips them off for a house that isn’t theirs?

“It was pretty sad. It’s so hard to get rentals at the moment.”

Business development manager at real estate firm Professionals, Raewyn Greer, said she received a call from the couple about a property she was advertising.

When told they’d been promised the keys on Monday, Greer said it wasn’t possible and warned them not to give Craig any money because it must be a scam. But the $100 had already been paid.

Greer told them to report it to the police, and Professionals did the same. She said it was sad people were preying on others in a tight housing market.

A police spokesperson confirmed receiving a report from Galley and said the information was being assessed.

“We understand that these offences can be very believable,” the spokesperson said.

“They can be carried out from anywhere in the world and are prevalent on many online platforms especially social platforms.”

“Never provide personal information online without meeting the people or ensuring it is a secure and trusted site.”

“Trust your instincts, if it sounds like a scam, it probably is.”