State Highway 2 near Katikati reopened after serious crash

Power lines are down at the site of the crash (Stuff image).

State Highway 2 north of Katikati has reopened after a serious crash.

Shortly after 11.30am a car collided with a power pole at the intersection with Tuapiro Road in Tahawai, police said in a statement.

The collision brought power lines down onto the road.

Lines distribution company Powerco said 509 Katikati customers were without power while crews worked to repair the downed pole.​

One person had moderate injuries and was taken to Thames Hospital, police said.

The road was open again just before 6pm.