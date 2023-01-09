State Highway 2 near Katikati reopened after serious crash
State Highway 2 north of Katikati has reopened after a serious crash.
Shortly after 11.30am a car collided with a power pole at the intersection with Tuapiro Road in Tahawai, police said in a statement.
The collision brought power lines down onto the road.
Lines distribution company Powerco said 509 Katikati customers were without power while crews worked to repair the downed pole.
One person had moderate injuries and was taken to Thames Hospital, police said.
The road was open again just before 6pm.