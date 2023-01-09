Concerns for missing Whangārei teen with inoperable brain tumour

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, has not been seen since December 30.

The family of a teenager who has been missing for 10 days are “worried about her safety” as police seek sightings of her.

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, was last seen at her central Whangārei home – where she lives with her mum – on December 30, but she has not been seen since.

Emily’s step-mum, Ann-Maree Peacock said there had been no updates on where Emily could be and she could be “trusting and naive”, but has a “pleasant and helpful” attitude.

Peacock said Emily is around 1.7m tall and has pronounced scarring on her head, mostly covered by hair, due to previous surgeries for an inoperable brain tumour.

She also has a port scar around an inch long on her abdomen which is visible if she is wearing a crop top.

“We’re all very worried for her safety and miss her very much. My husband (her dad), last saw her on Boxing Day and she seemed healthy.”

Peacock urged anyone who had seen her to contact police no matter how “big or small” the information was.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A less recent photograph of Emily released by police.

“Emily, please, if there is a chance you hear or see any of these messages, please contact us as soon as possible. We need to know you are okay, we miss you and love you.”

A police spokesperson said, given Emily’s age, police and her family were concerned for her welfare.

The spokesperson asked anyone who had seen Emily to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using update my report.

People should reference file number 230103/9281. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.