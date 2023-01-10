Henry the dog that opened a door and got lost in Taranaki reunited with family

Henry the dog went missing on Saturday, leading to a frantic search around Stratford.

After 55 hours of desperately searching for her lost dog, Katina Delamere fell to her knees on a disused railway line, exhausted and crying.

Then suddenly Henry, missing in Stratford since Saturday afternoon, was in her arms.

“I knew I was so close, but I couldn’t see him for myself, I became overwhelmed and sat on the tracks, I was crying ‘Henry, I want to go home’, and he just appeared out of nowhere, he was just there.”

After sleepless nights and two days of fruitless searching, the Canterbury woman received a rush of phone calls and messages from people who had seen her missing dog running in paddocks and on country roads on the town’s southern outskirts.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Katina Delawere is thrilled to have her best friend, Henry, back in her arms.

Then Henry had spotted her ute parked near the railway line on Warwick Rd, and soon found her.

The Labrador/border collie cross, who disappeared after he opened a door and let himself out, was found on Monday night about 7.30pm, within a few kilometres of the Cloten Rd house where he was being looked after while his owners were at a wedding.

He was hungry and tired from running when they found him. Once reunited they took him back to Kaponga where they have been staying with family.

“He needed carbs, so we went to Z and I got him a pie,” Katina said.

“Then he was sitting with his nana who was giving him tea-dipped wine biscuits.”

On Tuesday, she was still feeling overwhelmed and grateful to the people who helped with the search.

“It’s still unbelievable, it’s so mind-blowing how much support there was, I still can't fathom it,” she said. “It was just the best feeling ever.

“A vet brought her tracking dog out, and they picked up Henry's scent. There were people in cars, people on bikes and walking, farmers going across their paddocks and checking sheds, all looking for Henry.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Katina and her husband Leon put off their return home to Methven so they could keep looking for Henry.

Since his return, Henry had stayed very close to her, she said.

On Monday night, Delamere, her husband Leon and their three children all slept with him in one room.

The dog was checked by a vet on Tuesday.

He had rope burns on his neck and around his muzzle, and he was jumpy and crying when he heard loud noises.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Leon Delaware was equally relieved to see the family's dog again.

“I wish he could tell me what happened,” she said. “But he’s been happy for cuddles and pats from people, it’s his way of thanking everyone.”

The family planned to head home to the farm where they work near Methven, in Canterbury, on Thursday, and Henry would not be going on any more holidays, she said.

“But we are going to take him to the beach at Opunake today and give him a good wash.”

If the weather was suitable before then, she hoped to put on a community barbecue at a park to thank everyone who helped find Henry, she said.