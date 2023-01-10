The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, January 10

This rescue chicken follows this little girl everywhere.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Shark captured leaping like a dolphin in Auckland

A boat full of Auckland whale watchers were shocked to see a shark leap out of the water in front of them like a dolphin – and one of those on board managed to get the perfect shot.

Andrew Williams was on the Auckland Whale & Dolphin Safari on December 22 – a day before his wedding – when the boat pulled along Waiheke Island where bronze whaler sharks had been spotted.

The school of sharks were hanging around a small fishing boat, and everyone onboard was thrilled to get a close-up look.

Williams had his iPhone poised – he didn't quite know what for – when all of a sudden one of the sharks leapt out of the water.

Brook Sabin A boat full of whale watchers got much more than they expected, when a shark decided to put on a show.

There was a sharp intake of breath, "and I just put my thumb on the photo button." To his shock, after it was over, he glanced at his phone to realise he'd caught the shark mid-air.

"I felt the luckiest man alive at that moment."

Rescue chicken shares a bedroom with her human sister

This rescue chicken follows this little girl everywhere – and sleeps in her bedroom with her own stuffed animal.

Man breaks record for most Michelin-starred restaurants eaten at in one day

Eric Finkelstein has set a new record for visiting the most Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours.

The 34-year-old attempted the record on October 26, finishing at a sushi restaurant in New York City 50 minutes before his time expired, the Washington Post reported.

"I definitely felt the sense of relief there, that it was done," Finkelstein said. "Because, the whole day, I knew there were chances of things not working out."

And the bill? NZ$773 before tax and tips.

Eric Finkelstein Eric Finkelstein, at one of the 18 Michelin-starred restaurants he visited in New York.

Ironically, it was not the first Guinness World Record Finkelstein has broken. Just weeks before he joined two friends to set a new world record for building the largest mosaic with table tennis balls.

Two years ago he also set a record for the longest table tennis serve.

It is fair to say this man has a knack for breaking records.

Orca excites holidaymakers

In further marine news, a large orca exhilarated holidaymakers at one of Southland’s most popular swimming spots last Sunday.

Kathy Ngeru saw the distinctive fin circling in the water in front of her Cosy Nook crib in the mid-afternoon.

Glen Frew/Supplied An Orca had beachgoers excited at Cosy Nook, off the south coast of the South Island, on January 8.

The tide was on the turn and quite choppy so there was no one in the water at the time, she said, but adults and children were playing on the rocks.

The orca cruised around close to the shoreline then went towards Matariki Island (also known as Pa island), one of the two small islands that allow the bay to be sheltered most of the time.

A new way to walk

A pair of strap-on shoes will be available this year that will allow you to walk at the speed of a run.

