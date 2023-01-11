Confusion over new Taupō lakefront layout causes congestion and safety concerns

Complaints of exhaust fumes bothering diners and drivers moving too quickly through the newly pedestrianised Taupō lakefront have surfaced online, even though the project is not yet complete.

The final stage of the almost $25 million Taupō Town Centre Transformation project is almost finished with an official opening planned for March.

The project has seen Roberts St and Lake Terrace transformed into a “people-friendly environment”, with one-way traffic access along the former stretch of State Highway 1, however the new layout has caused confusion for both locals and tourists leading to congestion along the popular route.

Taupō’s mayor says there’s no quick fix to summer-time congestion problems, and one district councillor has suggested new roundabouts could help ease congestion.

A Taupō hospitality manager, who asked not to be named, said his only major concern was people driving too fast through the shared pedestrian area.

“From a business perspective it’s been okay, we have been lucky the weather has been so beautiful.

“On a good day business is booming and the outside seating is great. But, I’m concerned someone is going to get hit because drivers are not adhering to the 10kph speed limit.

“The council and police have been proactive and have been slowing people down, but they can’t be there all the time.

“And I think it’s our locals who are causing this problem ... people need to remember they can’t come down Roberts street like the used to any more.”

Supplied The almost complete Roberts St and Lake Terrace transformation in Taupō. Photo/File

“I know the project is not finished ... but customers are already saying it looks amazing, and they can look out to see the lake and the mountains, once it's finished it will be a focal point.”

He put the problem down to a busy summer holiday period and the fact that many locals just don't like change.

“But in two months’ time when Taupō goes back to normal, there won’t be a problem.”

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said he was aware of the issue and the council had received four official complaints about congestion over the Christmas/New Year period.

”Every year the population of the district increases hugely – a rough estimate is more than double the usual numbers of people over the Christmas/New Year holiday period.

“Along with that, traffic numbers also increase by about the same amount.

“Long-time locals will tell you that in previous years traffic queues from the Tongariro St/Spa Rd roundabout stretching as far back as the BP service station at Wairākei and up Norman Smith St to Acacia Bay Rd were not unheard of.

Supplied Concept plans for the redevelopment of Lake Terrace and Roberts St in Taupō.

”Considering Taupō is a tourist destination and how much our businesses struggled during Covid, we are happy to see people returning to our town centre and spending their money in local businesses.

Trewavas said the goal of the project was always about linking the town centre with the lake and Tongariro Domain, as well as making the town centre more pedestrian-friendly.

“It was never intended to resolve congestion at peak times.”

He said the council were encouraging people who don’t need to visit the town centre to use the Spa Rd/Tītīraupenga St route to the lakefront.

”One easy solution is for people to park and walk more during busy periods, if they are able to do so ... there are plenty of carparks within a block or two of the town centre.”

He said congestion would ease as people get used to the changes.

Taupō district councillor and professional traffic engineer Duncan Campbell said he had some ideas that could help traffic flow faster and reduce congestion.

“Yes, it is true that people everywhere can be resistant to change, no argument there.

“But my own personal opinion is that some of the recently observed problems getting through town by car during busy periods are here to stay unless something is done to address them.”

Campbell suggested building a small roundabout at the Ruapehu St/Roberts St intersection as a temporary measure until a viable bypass could be found, and sorting out timing issues at the traffic lights at the intersection of Titiraupenga St and Te Heuheu St.

“I think replacing it with a roundabout has to be on the cards in the long run to relieve one of the key blockages to the south of the CBD.

“Anyway, what’s done is done and it’s certainly not all bad. After all, we do have a much nicer looking lakefront and I bet many of us are a bit more motivated to get on the bike for some exercise at the same time.”