Police are enquiring into the death of a man in his 20s after his body was discovered at a Manners St address.

A police spokesperson said the body of a man in his 20s was found in a flat on Manners St at 9.30am on Tuesday.

The death did not appear to be suspicious, and had been referred to the coroner.