Whangārei teen missing for 11 days has been found, family says

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, had been missing for 11 days.

A Northland teenager with a brain tumour has made contact with her loved ones after going missing for 11 days, her family says.

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, was last seen at her central Whangārei home – where she lives with her mum – on December 30.

Police and Emily’s family had been extremely worried when the teen went missing due to her age and “trusting and naive” nature.

Emily’s stepmum Ann-Maree Peacock said Emily had been in contact with family and police on Tuesday.

Efforts were being made to assure her safety going forward, she said.

”Thank you so much to everyone who helped locate her,” Peacock said.

“Police feel confident she is safe.”