Families sought as Lake Alice Hospital veterans' graves identified

Marton man Barry Rankin has now discovered the final resting places of more than 30 servicemen who died while at the old Lake Alice psychiatric hospital.

A ceremony will be held next month to bless a number of previously unmarked graves of World War I and II veterans who died while in the care of the old Lake Alice psychiatric hospital in Rangitīkei .

The 34 graves have been identified by Marton RSA life member Barry Rankin and the organisation is keen to connect the deceased servicemen with any living relatives.

“It would be wonderful to hear from anyone who may be related to these men, who have lain anonymously for too many years,” Rankin said.

“They served their country and gave more than most and it would be fitting for their families to know where they are.

Lake Alice hospital was near Marton and operated from 1950 until 1999.

Some veterans who suffered from shell shock were admitted for treatment, sometimes without relatives knowing.

Several died while at Lake Alice and they were usually buried in Mt View Cemetery, on State Highway 1 north of Marton, many in unmarked graves.

In 2016, a member of the public approached Rankin to see if he could find the grave of her uncle, Leonard Hardcastle, a returned serviceman who had died while a Lake Alice patient.

Rankin found a record of Mr Hardcastle’s burial, on the Rangitīkei District Council’s cemeteries website.

The council provided a map of the cemetery’s graves, but for this serviceman there was no headstone or plaque.

“Archives New Zealand service records confirmed he died in Marton and also his religion,” Rankin said. “With that bit of extra information I found the church record of his funeral details, which confirmed we had the right person.”

The family was grateful Rankin could find the plot.

Rankin, who had no experience in such work, decided to investigate further.

Supplied A number of the servicemen died while at Lake Alice and they were usually buried in Mt View Cemetery, on State Highway 1 north of Marton.

He discovered the names of all the patients who had died at Lake Alice and began working through that list looking for returned servicemen and their graves.

He has since discovered the final resting place of a further 33 servicemen.

“The sad thing is, these men were lost to their families at the time. We now have a chance to reconnect them.”

Marti Eller, deputy head of Veterans’ Affairs, was pleased to be able to help.

The organisation had helped with determining service records of the deceased veterans, and funded gravestones and plaques.

“It’s important for the families of those veterans and for us,” she said. “This work honours their service to our country.

“Mr Rankin has put an enormous amount of hard work and care into locating the last resting places of these veterans. We hope there are family members out there who would like to honour them.”

The Marton RSA, in association with the Rangitīkei District Council, will hold a commemoration and blessing of the graves at Mt View Cemetery at 1pm on Saturday, February 4.

The Marton RSA would like to hear from anyone who may have had a relative or knows of a serviceman who was at Lake Alice so they can be invited. They can contact Mr Alan Buckendahl on alan@martonprint.co.nz.

Recently identified serviceman buried at Mt View Cemetery: John Keeling Addenbrooke, William James Dix Barnes, Leonard William Beach, Henry George Blanchard, Leslie William Burton, Norman Gibson Cameron, Robert Carmichael, Arthur William Charles, Harry Clark, John Corr, Cyril James Cottier, Charles Henry Faulkner, Peter Ferguson, William Ernest Frost, Leonard Hardcastle, Frank Edward Hartley, Douglas Alan Hogg, George Keenan, Cecil Charles Kisby, Edward Knipe, Arthur Laurence, William Lewis, John Patrick McColl, Oliver Richard Mildon, Eric Leslie Moore, Denis Moynihan, William Walter Newberry, Louis Clarke O'Halloran, George Purdy, Wilfrid Luxton Ready, William Snow, James Valentine Stewart, Clifford Edward Oliver Walker, Archibald Watson.