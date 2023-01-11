One critically injured, road closed after crash in Auckland's Snells Beach

The serious crash happened on Mahurangi East Rd, Snells Beach, on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A person has been critically injured and a road has been closed following a crash near Auckland’s Snells Beach.

The serious crash happened on Mahurangi East Rd just after 6.30am Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

It involved two cars.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the injured person will be taken to hospital,” the spokesperson said.

The road was closed near the intersection with James St.

The spokesperson said the serious crash unit had been advised and would examine the scene.

“Police advise motorists to avoid the area while our work is completed at the scene.

“An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash.”