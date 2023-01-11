Man given formal warning for e-scootering over Auckland Harbour Bridge

A man was caught on camera e-scootering over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A man has been given a formal warning after getting caught riding an e-scooter over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

Police received reports of a man riding an e-scooter over Auckland’s Harbour Bridge about 9.20am on Monday.

Later that day, a video of the joyride appeared on social media, showing the man following a bus across the bridge on his scooter – keeping up with the traffic flow.

The video was soon shared to multiple social media platforms, racking up more than 8500 views.

READ MORE:

* Painting found on Harbour Bridge during rush hour traffic

* Man dies after Lime e-scooter incident in Auckland

* Lime scooter joyrider spotted on Auckland's Harbour Bridge



Police located the man near the corner of Esmonde and Barrys Point roads in Takapuna.

Police said they had “spoken to” the man and given him a formal written traffic warning for being a pedestrian on the motorway.

“We are disappointed to see these types of dangerous acts as depicted in this video for the sake of a social media trend and would ask that this not be replicated,” a spokesperson said.

It's illegal to ride electric scooters on the Harbour Bridge, which has a speed limit of 80kph – or on the motorway at all.

A 2019 study showed e-scooter riders arriving at hospitals with injuries similar to those sustained in car accidents or falls from heights.

This is not the first time someone has attempted to take a scooter over Auckland’s main motorway.

In May 2019, a man was spotted riding a lime e-scooter over the Harbour Bridge, sparking a police search.

E-scooter-related injuries have cost taxpayers just under $15 million in the two years the devices have been on New Zealand’s streets.

New data shows ACC received a total of 6284 claims related to e-scooters and paid out $14.98 million between October 2018 and January 2021.

It received just under 200 claims in January 2021 alone, at a cost of $458,703.