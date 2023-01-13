Prison took more than an hour to respond to call for help after inmate's suicide
A man was left in his prison cell for more than an hour after he killed himself, despite his cellmate calling for help “a hundred times”.
Anh Tuan Nguyen, 45, died three days after being remanded at Mount Eden Corrections Facility in September 2017.
A Coroner’s report, released this week, found prison staff treated help calls in a “casual and cavalier fashion” and committed an “egregious failure” by not following their own guidelines on response times.
Neil Beales, Corrections’ chief custodial officer, has admitted the response to the cell help alarm was “not acceptable”.
“We unreservedly apologise for not meeting these standards. Immediate steps [have been] taken to improve protocols across the prison,” he said.
On September 11, 2017, Nguyen was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, a drug his family said he used “on and off” and that had caused him to have psychotic episodes in the past.
Nguyen had a history of mental health issues and was on antipsychotic medication to treat schizophrenia.
After his arrest, he was reviewed by a nurse who found he had not taken any medication for two to three days and offered him medication, which he declined.
Nguyen had two health checks while in prison and both times he was found not to be at risk of self-harm or suicide.
On September 14, prison staff checked his cell at 6.19am on and said both he and his cellmate “appeared to be in their beds”.
However, CCTV video showed the staff member looked through the cell door for “no more than a second”.
Five minutes later the cellmate woke up and raised the alarm. He said he kept pressing the cell alarm for what “must have been a hundred times.”
It was not responded to until 7.27am, one hour and 30 minutes later.
Nguyen’s time of death could not be established, so the Coroner couldn’t say whether a more thorough cell check or timely response would have saved Nguyen’s life.
However, he said the failures were “deeply concerning”.
“The opportunity to try and save Mr Nguyen at the point when his cellmate made his initial call would have been far greater than one and a half hours later when the call was finally answered,” he said.
The Coroner recommended Corrections look into the extent to which current response protocols were followed in prisons across New Zealand.
He also recommended the Government explore new protocols and technology that could help prison staff determine a cell call’s urgency and respond in a more timely manner.
Beales said Corrections had implemented all the recommendations in full.
There was now a “clear expectation that cell calls be answered in a timely and time ordered manner and that they are logged”, he said.
“We also carried out work to create consistent protocols across all prisons, and these are clearly set out in the Prison Operations Manual.
“My team is currently running an audit across all prisons to determine that these recommendations and expectations are still being met.”
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.