Man who died in New Year's Eve crash 'very much loved'

Police have confirmed the man who died in a New Year's Eve crash on SH1 was Denis Wayne McKay.

The crash occurred in Northland’s Brynderwyn, near the intersection of SH1 and SH12, just after 2.30pm.

At the time, police said a person had suffered serious injuries, but by 4.45pm authorities reported the crash had been fatal.

Mckay’s obituary calls him a “very much loved” brother and friend.

More than 20 people died on New Zealand’s roads over the holiday period – the highest road toll since 2017.

The official 2022 Christmas New Year holiday period began at 4pm on December 23 and ran until 6am on 4 January.

In all of last year, a total of 377 people died on Aotearoa’s roads.

That’s higher than the annual toll for the previous three years, and for most years since 2008.

However, the road death toll is well down on the terrible decades towards the end of the 20th century that peaked with 843 deaths in 1973.