Crew member winched from cruise ship off the coast of Taranaki

A patient was winched from a cruise ship off the coast of Taranaki after suffering serious injuries.

In a written rescue log the Westpac Auckland Rescue Helicopter said it was tasked with the search and rescue on Tuesday.

It reported a male patient in his 30s had fallen down some stairs on the Coral Princess cruise ship 50 nautical miles offshore.

“He needed to be extracted by winch on a stretcher and was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.”

A Princess Cruises spokesperson responded to written questions confirming the patient was a crew member.

“After receiving medical care onboard, the crew member was transported ashore for additional support.

“We continue to support our crew member in their ongoing recovery.”

Waikato Hospital was contacted on Wednesday and was unable to comment on the patient’s condition.