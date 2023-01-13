Russian Jehovah's Witnesses facing deportation from NZ seek refugee status

A Jehovah’s Witness couple from Russia have asked for refugee status in New Zealand, fearing war and persecution due to their faith if they were to return to Russia. (Pictured are Russian military recruits preparing to go to Ukraine).

A Russian couple facing deportation from New Zealand have sought refugee status so that the husband wouldn’t be sent to war in Ukraine, which goes against their religion.

The couple, aged in their 40s and 50s, sought refugee status before the Immigration and Protection Tribunal in October 2022, according to a recently released judgment.

They feared deportation to Russia would see them persecuted due to their Jehovah's Witness faith, which the Russian Federation considered an extremist organisation.

The husband may also be liable for forcible conscription, which he would refuse on the grounds that Jehovah’s Witnesses condemn war and oppose serving in the military.

“This would result in him being imprisoned, mistreated and then sent to the front line in any event. He fears he would be returned in a coffin, like his nephew who has been killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the judgment read.

The couple arrived in New Zealand on visitor visas in 2019, wanting a break from the Russian authorities, whom they feared after the police raided and arrested a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses during a meeting at their friend’s apartment.

On the day the couple learnt their visas had been approved, the husband was accosted on the street by two police officers who beat and threatened him, the couple said.

“They accused him of being a follower of an undesirable religious organisation. The officers then tore his Bible,” the judgment read.

NZ PARLIAMENT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to New Zealand's Parliament on December 14, 2022, urging the country to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, and in its effort to rebuild when the conflict ends.

“While the officers were attempting to force the husband into [their] car, he hit his head, and it started bleeding. The officers decided to release him instead of dealing with his injuries, but warned him he would go to prison next time.”

The man required hospital treatment for his injuries. His wife was also hospitalised to have her blood pressure taken, as she was “deeply shaken” by the incident.

“At this point, they realised that they had been identified and were personally in danger. They needed to find safety permanently outside of Russia.”

In New Zealand, the couple have been supported by fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses, whom they considered as family, and started their own congregation.

The husband feared he would be forced to fight in the war against Ukraine if they returned to Russia.

The wife worried they would be targeted, imprisoned and harmed due to their religion.

“Nothing will stop the wife preaching and teaching people about God. That is the most important thing in the world.”

The tribunal agreed the couple risked arbitrary imprisonment, torture, cruel and degrading treatment or death if they returned to Russia and granted them refugee status.