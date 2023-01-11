Three seriously injured in crash on Auckland's North Shore, traffic diverted

Police are looking into the cause of the crash. (File photo)

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Glamorgan Drive, Torbay around 6.15pm.

Early indications suggested three people had sustained serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Drivers should avoid Glamorgan Drive and take an alternate route, the spokesperson added.

The closure will also see the 861 and 878 bus services detour around the closed section of road, Auckland Transport advised.

The buses will miss nine stops along the route.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.