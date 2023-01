Orewa locals are fizzing after someone bought a $23m Lotto ticket in their town.

A Karaka resident will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Karaka Convenience in the rural area south of Auckland.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.