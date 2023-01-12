Body found in Ukraine may be linked to missing Kiwi, reports say

Aid workers Andrew Bagshaw, left, and Christopher Parry have gone missing in Ukraine.

A private Russian military firm is claiming to have found the body of one of two men who went missing in Ukraine.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesperson said they were aware of those reports, but had no further information to provide.

Kiwi Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and his colleague Chris Parry, a 28-year-old from the UK, were last heard from on Friday 8am (local time) en route to an evacuation mission.

The aid workers had been travelling to Soledar, reportedly the same day the outskirts of the city came under fire from the Russians.

International media outlet Reuters reported that a body had been found with the documentation of both Bagshaw and Parry on him.

Supplied Andrew Bagshaw was helping carry out “hot extractions” – the evacuation of people under fire.

The information was from Russia’s Wagner Group, which was reportedly in control of Soledar, the area where the duo went missing.

A pro-Kremlin Twitter account posted what appeared to be the passports of Bagshaw and Parry, calling them "mercenaries".

Bagshaw, son of Canterbury Charity Hospital founders Philip and Dame Susan Bagshaw, has been in the country since April, working as part of a team of Ukrainian and international volunteers carrying out “hot extractions” – evacuations of civilians often under fire from Russian forces.

New Zealand diplomats have been liaising with their UK counterparts over Bagshaw’s disappearance, an MFAT spokesperson has previously said, adding that there were five New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Ukraine.

Bagshaw’s family was being supported by Britain’s Foreign Office, according to the Reuters report.