Police release image of pickling paste theft suspect

Police are asking for the person in the picture to make themselves known to police.

Hamilton police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the case of the theft of dangerous “pickling paste” from Waikato hospital.

The police would like to speak the person in relation to the theft.

It occurred between December 23 and January 10, resulted in three 500mL opaque bottles of the substance which can result in burns, blindness if it makes contact with the eyes, and the degradation of bones.

NZ POLICE Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that burns skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person's eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

Used in the welding industry, pickling paste is an acid etching gel that can be brushed onto stainless steel welds to reduce the appearance of discolouration.

Police remain concerned that the person responsible for the theft will not necessarily know what they have stolen, and are warning of the potential dangers.

As well as seeking to identify the person pictured, police have said they would still like to hear from anyone with information on this theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals.

Those with information regarding the theft are encouraged to get in touch with police on 105 and reference file number 230110/5099.