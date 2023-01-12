A marine field programme could be developed for Kaikōura.

The Kaikōura Ocean Research Institute (KORI) received a grant from the Kaikōura District Council last year to do a feasibility report on a programme.

The project is being led by KORI research director Dr Jody Weir, who has led field schools for students in Belize, Barbados, Canada and Madagascar, as well as Kaikōura.

‘‘It is something I have been quite passionate about for more 20 years.’’

READ MORE:

* Dozens of people spotted taking pāua from marine reserve near Kaikōura

* Humpback whale migration volunteer project a first for Kaikōura

* Kaikōura marina redevelopment in planning stages



Dr Weir is a marine biologist and a primatologist and has primarily worked with American students in the past, but said this new project would be focused initially at local residents.

She said her idea could be a good first step, before going all out to develop a marine centre of excellence, which was touted in the council’s South Bay business proposal.

‘‘We’re taking the time to find out what the need is locally.

supplied The KaikÅura Ocean Research Institute hopes to develop a marine field programme.

‘‘I’ve done a number of speakers series in the community so I know there is an appetite.

‘‘Where these types of projects have fallen over in the past is because they get too big, too fast and don’t have the infrastructure to sustain them.’’

The initiative could be as simple as running an evening course on whale and dolphin behaviour, or a one-month training course to provide new skills to participants while collecting data on marine life.

A two-week programme for teachers during the school holidays could be an option, she said.

Once established, the programme could be extended to visitors from around New Zealand and overseas, but it would be locally-based to ensure it provided benefits back into the community.

‘‘For decades universities from New Zealand and abroad have brought students here to experience the marine life,’’ Dr Weir said.

‘‘However, most of these students leave and return to their home town.

‘‘Wouldn’t be great if we had a Kaikōura based programme which would support accommodation providers, tourism operators and if people are thinking of Kaikōura as a place to play and enjoy, it might encourage them to come back.’’

The feasibility report was due to be completed in March.