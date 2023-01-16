Aviation authority hired second person linked to far-right group Action Zealandia

James Fairburn worked for the Civil Aviation Authority, the agency has confirmed.

The Civil Aviation Authority hired a second person linked to New Zealand’s largest white nationalist group, Action Zealandia, but is refusing to answer questions about how it happened.

It comes after an anti-racism group accused former Upper Hutt City Council candidate Jordan Milburn, who also worked for the authority, of having links to Action Zealandia.

Milburn was said to have espoused “pro-white” views and hosted a podcast for the white nationalist group.

He resigned from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in late 2022 following the accusations.

A CAA spokesperson has now confirmed James Fairburn worked for the authority between August and December 2022.

Fairburn, a former Army communications operator, took part in some of the first activities carried out by Action Zealandia after its formation in July 2019.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority oversees the country’s safety and security for flight. (File photo)

He was also a host on the group’s podcast with Milburn, where he interviewed people from the global far-right identitarian community.

The CAA is a government agency with a full ministerial portfolio and has authority over aviation safety, including security checking before flights.

An article about Fairburn’s ties to Action Zealandia, published by Newsroom and republished on Stuff in 2020, were publicly available before his hiring.

The CAA wouldn’t answer any further questions about Fairburn’s time with the agency, citing individual employment matters.

It also wouldn’t answer further questions around what job Fairburn held, whether that required a security clearance or whether CAA was now conducting an internal investigation into its hiring practices.

Fairburn said he did not want to make a comment. He said he had not been involved with Action Zealandia since September 2021.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green MP Julie Anne Genter (left) was Minister of the CAA between 2018 and 2020 and said the agency urgently needed to review its hiring processes.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter, who formerly had responsibility for the CAA as a minister, said the revelation raised serious questions that needed investigating by the CAA and that it should urgently review its hiring processes.

“We are particularly concerned in light of the observations by the Royal Commission Inquiry into the Christchurch Mosque attack about the risk posed by far-right extremism.”

A now-deleted online resume said Milburn worked as a software engineer at CAA and previously worked for Corrections.