Three Auckland drownings may have been prevented by lifejackets, coroner says

New Zealand's drowning problem is more than a disturbing statistic.

The recent drownings of three Aucklanders have highlighted how lifejackets can save lives.

Deborah Maoate, 57, Joe Tetou Williams, 56 and Kafoamotalau Hala Latu, 53, all drowned in Auckland waters over the past few years.

Although the incidents were separate, all three of them were not wearing lifejackets at the time of their death, a coroner noted.

Maoate drowned at Waiheke Island’s Onetangi Beach in January 2019 while kayaking with her niece.

Coroner Tania Tetitaha said Maoate was a “competent” swimmer and kayaker who lived by the beach.

Maoate noticed when she arrived at the beach she’d left her lifejacket and phone at home but decided not to go get them.

The waters had been calm as the pair paddled, but as they returned, Maoate told her niece she was tired and the waves made it harder to paddle.

While navigating around rocks, Maoate fell out of her kayak and struggled to hold on to it. Her niece paddled to shore to get help.

Deborah Maoate died while paddling back to Onetangi Beach on Waiheke Island where she lived.

Tetitaha said Maoate lost her grip on the kayak and slipped underwater. Members of the public were able to bring her to shore, but she died.

In that case, Tetitaha said there was “little doubt” a lifejacket and waterproof way of calling for help may have saved her.

“Leaving it at home indicates complacency which is dangerous for all paddlers including ones who are as experienced as Ms Maoate.

“This death is a reminder to all kayakers, including experienced paddlers, of the need to wear a lifejacket and have a waterproof means of communication.”

Tetitaha recommended Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) consider ongoing education campaigns for kayakers reinforcing the need for lifejackets.

MNZ agreed it would continue its work to raise awareness of safety issues regarding recreational boating.

Tetitaha said it was the second death referred to her involving an experienced paddler due to the lack of a lifejacket in Auckland.

In October 2021, Latu drowned while paddling in a waka ama in the Manukau Harbour, despite being a strong swimmer.

Tetitaha noted he brought a lifejacket and phone to the wharf in a dry bag but left it there when he set off.

Latu had selected a waka ama from a lock-up at Māngere Bridge but selected one in need of repair.

Kafoa Hala Latu was a coach at Portage Crossing Outrigger Canoe Club.

An hour into paddling, conditions changed, and soon witnesses saw him bobbing in the water waving a paddle while calling for help. He was later found dead in the water.

MNZ investigated the incident and found the crossbeams of the waka ama were broken, which Tetitaha said likely let water in, making it heavy.

“There’s little doubt Mr Latu’s death was preventable,” Tetitaha said, “if he’d been wearing a lifejacket and had means of communication to get help.”

Before Latu drowned in the Manukau Harbour, Williams, also known as Joe Tinirau Tata, drowned there while fishing with two family members in his four-metre aluminium boat.

There were five lifejackets on board and Williams told the others to put one on but took his off after struggling to fit it.

One of the men noticed the waves getting bigger and thought it was dangerous but Williams wanted to continue.

Shortly after, a big wave hit knocking them into the water and sinking the boat. The three floated but at some point Williams drifted away and was later found dead.

MNZ noted the bar in the harbour was difficult to navigate and posed an increased risk. It noted lifejackets should be on before crossing and an eye should be kept on conditions.

“It was understood Mr Williams had no experience crossing the bar,” Tetitaha said, “this may have contributed to the accident.

Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said, simply put, lifejackets saved lives.

”If Mr Williams had been wearing a properly fitted lifejacket, he may not have drowned.”

Water Safety chief executive Daniel Gerrard said, simply put, lifejackets saved lives and yet it was a “challenge” to get the message through to individuals.

“We need to realise we’re not as bulletproof as we think. It’s tragic how often this is happening because it’s not rocket science, there have been many public service campaigns but people aren’t listening.

“It’s one of the simplest things you can do while boating or paddling to save your life.”