Cliff 'likely' to collapse on Thames coast road in wake of Cyclone Hale

The cliff at Windy Point that is at risk of collapse.

A cliff is likely to collapse on the coast road north of Thames in the wake of Cyclone Hale, authorities say.

The road between Thames and Coromandel has been closed just north of the township and Windy Point, police said in a statement on Thursday.

“Due to current weather conditions a cliff has become unstable and is likely to collapse.”

A lengthy detour around the eastern side of the peninsula is available via State Highway 25 between Kopu and Hikuai.

However, after a slip on that stretch of road on Thursday morning, the route has been reduced to a single lane operating via a stop-go.

Waka Kotahi have said geotechnical engineers are on their way to investigate the risk.