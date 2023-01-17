Woman's crash death may have been prevented if road was wider, coroner says

Nicola-Jane Gapes, who went by Nikki, pictured at an event in 2015, three years before her death. (File photo)

The death of a mum-of-three in a motorcycle crash may have been prevented if there was better visibility, a coroner says.

Nicola-Jane (Nikki) Gapes, 43, died after the motorcycle she was a passenger on, with her partner Simon Greenwood, crashed into the back of a car, on January 29, 2018.

Greenwood had a judge-alone trial at Auckland District Court for a charge of careless driving causing death in relation to the incident and was found not guilty.

The judge ended up ordering the police to pay Greenwood $73,952 as they “came as close as possible to demonstrating bad faith” in prosecuting him.

READ MORE:

* Missing road signage blamed for motorcyclist's death

* Son of retired Christchurch coroner dies in motorcycle crash in the United States

* Police told motorcyclist his partner was dead during ambulance ride, court hears



On the day of the crash, Greenwood and Gapes had pulled into the right-hand lane on the highway to overtake a line of traffic, but at the same time a car at the front of the line was turning right into the entrance of the Mangakura boat club.

The bike collided with the car and Gapes died at the scene, while Greenwood was seriously injured and spent time in hospital following the crash.

Fulton Hogan prepared a fatal crash report into the incident, coroner Tania Tetitaha said, and recommended several changes to the road to prevent future deaths.

The changes recommended included widening the carriageway to 8.5m, removing a tree on the right hand-side, opposite the entrance to the boating club, and extending existing southbound no overtaking lines to beyond the club entrance.

Tetitaha said she “endorsed” the report’s recommendations and believed all of them may have prevented the death of Gapes.

Google Maps/Supplied The crash happened when the bike collided with a car turning into the Mangakura Boat Club.

“A wider carriageway may have provided room to manoeuvre and avoid this crash, while an access way for vehicles turning into the boat club would ensure they were visible to traffic following.

“The removal of a tree to improve visibility would also assist turning traffic. Extending no overtaking lines to beyond the boating club would have the most impact because it would prevent these types of accidents occurring in future as drivers would be unable to legally overtake.”

Tetitaha directed the recommendations to the Ministry of transport and Waka Kotahi NZTA who were responsible for the State Highway.

“They should consider implementing the recommendations set out in the Fulton Hogan report,” she said.

Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of transport confirmed they would investigate whether widening the carriageway was possible along with arranging removal of the tree and potentially extending overtaking lines.