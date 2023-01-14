From punchline to Parliament - what do Hamiltonians think?

Should Hamilton be the Capital city of NZ? The people of the country's fourth most-populous city give their verdict.

The butt of jokes and home to many of the country’s luminaries both past and present, Hamilton, opines Stuff feature writer Charlie Mitchell, ought to become the nation’s capital.

In the ultimate exercise of nation-building, moving a nation’s capital isn’t unheard of – we’ve done it several times – and as Mitchell says, moving the seat of power north would overcome the ticking seismic time bombs, infrastructure woes and contrived cool status that beset the current capital.

Stuff decided to ask those in the know; the people who have made their lives in the nation’s perennial punchline – Hamiltonians, what they make of the idea.

Incredulity reigned on the streets of the ‘gateway to Huntly’ on Friday morning, with long time resident and former teacher Graham Young, 78, saying visiting dignitaries might enjoy the city’s “down-country charm" and river.

READ MORE:

* Why Wellington should no longer be the capital of New Zealand

* Waikato River deaths drive water safety debate

* Hamilton's 10 bathtub water habit breaks records



Young might be on to something. Many of the world’s great capitals are on rivers: Washington DC on the Potomac, London straddles the Thames and Cairo bestrides the Nile.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sam Kitchingman, 37, was in Hamilton for the first time and thought the Waikato’s biggest city wasn’t too bad.

Coincidentally, Sam Kitchingman, 37, an early childhood teacher from Wellington, was visiting family in the Waikato’s only ‘metropolis’. She summed up idea to move the capital to the city succinctly.

“This is the first time in 37 years I have been here. We normally just drive around it going to other places, like Papamoa.”

Enjoying one of the city’s roughly 1950 annal sunshine hours while strumming his guitar in the renowned Hamilton Gardens, Young said that if the Beehive wasn’t able to be put on a truck, and carted north it would make for good “social housing:”

Wellington’s lack of housing is one of the capital’s detractions, argues Mitchell in his article. Few consents are issued in the city’s central suburbs, and there is little remaining flat land to build on. Hamilton on the other hand, issued 1688 consents in 2021.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ben Whitehouse, 27, said the city should watch out – the cost of living in the city could rise with the trappings of government coming to town.

Ben Whitehouse, 27, was strolling down Hamilton East’s Grey Street with his friend, and said the city ought to be careful what it wished for.

“I think if the beehive were to go here the cost of living would skyrocket, right? Just all of the staff that would have to move here and stuff like that.”

Across the road, Ian Mills, 74, and originally from “Bush”, the area around Danniverke, Waipukurau and Norsewood said: “I don’t know if I’d want to spoil Hamilton by making it the capital... It’s still quite a liveable city in terms of getting around, getting to-and-fro. You’re not a long way from anything you need.”

Hamilton, Mills said, was lacking the “heart” required to be granted capital status.

The heart, one might argue, of any capital city worth its salt, is its parliament and executive building.

Christel Yardley/Stuff If Marcus Ground, 25, had his way the beehive would be relocated to Matangi.

The Sir Basil Spence designed, apiary shaped, Beehive is one of the country’s most iconic structures. Leaving it to become “social housing” as Young suggests, wouldn’t fly with 25-year-old medical student, Marcus Ground.

“I reckon we could put the beehive on a truck and bring it up here” he said. When asked where in Hamilton it might go, he added: “Matangi, it’s nice and open out there.”

While Anthony Albanese or Olaf Scholz might be a bit perplexed to arrive at Hamilton’s admittedly small airport after the usual choppy descent into Wellington, they might find Hamilton is a good place from which to take the pulse of New Zealand.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Brooke Baker, 40, and dog Lenny, think Hamilton could offer visiting politicians a refreshing view of Aotearoa.

Brooke Baker, 40, a high school teacher said Hamilton would offer visiting politicians a refreshing novelty.

“It would be a breath, a bit of respite to come here. It [Hamilton] is a sweet little place to be and perhaps matches the vibe people expect of New Zealand.”