Golden Bay show celebrates 125th and re-opening of historic grandstand

Axeman Ray Biggs in action during the wood chopping competitions at the Golden Bay A & P Show in 2019.

The Golden Bay A&P Show this Saturday celebrates both the 125th show and the re-opening of the historic Golden Bay grandstand this weekend.

Organisers say the show is the largest annual event in the Bay and the favourite attractions are back this year.

In the livestock entries more than 40 “happy cows” have been entered, along with several sheep and goats.

Sheep shearing competitions will run throughout the day.

The Produce Booth will be home to the hotly contested baking, preserves, fruit, vegetable entries along with the floral arrangements and other entries such as cheeses and home brewing.

There are more than 100 business and organisations who will have trade stands.

Supplied The grandstand in Golden Bay has been a feature of the community since 1899.

A line-up of entertainment throughout the day including pipe bands, and trio The Starlets.

For those that like more active entertainment the Wood Chops will feature up to 20 axemen and women competing for trophies across a range of events.

A digger competition will pit machine operators and rival companies against each other.

Organisers say the grand parade will kick off at 1pm, and prize-winning animals will enter the ring to display their ribbons. The parade will also showcase vintage tractors, collectable cars, motorcycles and new vehicles.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff Trustee of the Golden Bay Community Grand Stand Trust Jill Pearson who fought to save the grandstand.

After the parade Tasman mayor Tim King will declare the show open and officiate at the ceremonial re-opening of the historic grandstand.

The successfully fought to keep the grandstand which was built in 1898-99 after it was earmarked to be demolished as part of the development of the rec centre.

The Golden Bay A&P Show is on Saturday January 21.