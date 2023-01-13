Person dies after crash in south Auckland's Hunua

A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning has killed a person. (File photo)

A person has died after a crash on Hunua Rd in south Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police shortly after 10.30am Friday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

Hunua Rd was currently closed between the intersections with John Hill Rd and Lockwood Rd, with diversions in place.

A police spokesperson said the serious crash unit would examine the scene.

An investigation would be opened into the wider circumstances of the crash.