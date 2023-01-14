Lean on me: Finding companionship and sense of 'normal' at Camp Quality

It’s one thing to be the kid who is finding fun away from cancer, it’s another to carry the responsibility for it.

“It’s so rewarding, to give kids an opportunity to be normal, to not be that ‘different kid’,” says Abby Heathcote, a first-time volunteer companion at Camp Quality.

The 18-year-old from Kāpiti knows what it’s like to be the ‘’different kid’’. She was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a cancerous tumour in her leg, when she was six.

Suffering from bad hip pains and pins and needles down her left leg, she had to visit the doctors seven times in four months to finally be referred to hospital where an MRI identified the tumour.

Supplied Abby Heathcote attending her first Camp Quality summer camp in 2013, aged 8, with companion Becs Perkins. They are now both camp companions and have formed a valued friendship.

She underwent chemotherapy for a year, completing the treatment just before her seventh birthday.

Heathcote later attended Camp Quality as a camper for the first time and loved it. She kept coming back, and was now eager to support children with the same solidarity that was provided to her.

The six-day summer excursion, hosted at Nga Tawa Diocesan School near Marton, offers a myriad of activities for children aged 5 to 14 who are living with cancer.

The emphasis is on fun experiences, putting everything into quality time for children for whose quantity of time is less certain.

It is a camp rule to not initiate conversations about any child’s medical treatment unless they bring it up.

Each of the 65 children are paired with a helper who provides support and encouragement, and sometimes a little push, as kids cast their eyes beyond their comfort zones.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Elliot Beech, 6, feels the adrenaline pumping as she braves the bouncy castle slide with companionsSarah Sharp, left, Alana Marsh, and Ashmore Begg.

Heathcote was enjoying her new role on Friday, supporting Addie Torok, 11, from Palmerston North, as they navigated a range of physical attractions, including laser tag, a mechanical surfboard, stilts and bouncy castles.

And there was still ample opportunity for Heathcote to relive past adventures.

“I felt like 5 again,” she said with excitement after zipping down a giant slide.

“You never get bored here. Often it’s kids you only see at camp each year, but there’s a few of us who have come back as helpers.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Camper Eliza Clare, 5, shows off her balance on a surfboard challenge with companion Sarah Sharp.

Nearby was her original 2013 companion Becs Perkins, herself volunteering at her 26th camp. The two have kept in close touch over the years and have a special relationship.

“It’s awesome to see her come from that little girl she was, into a companion, and grow into a lovely person too,” said Perkins.

It likely says something of the camp and Perkins’ influence that Heathcote is leaving for the USA in June to be a Camp America counsellor in Maine.

Perkins joked that Abby needed to be back in New Zealand in time for the 2024 Camp Quality registrations – for which she would be.

Family members of campers are discouraged from being companions as it is an opportunity for them to have a break too.

Also, not being family, Perkins said the helpers could fill the “uncle/aunty role” of being supportive without the same risk of being over-protective.

“We’ve got the responsibility for them but not the “oh, don’t do that”. It’s that one step of separation where you still care for them completely, but are there to push and encourage.”

On Thursday, the campers visited Ōhakea air base, where they got up to climb on the helicopters and were treated to a flight display. The local Lions clubs had organised jet boat rides for Saturday.

Camp Quality’s Wellington regional manager – and Becs’ brother – Matt Perkins was taking annual leave from his day job to run the event.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Companion Matt Burton and Max Weeks, 12, stick it out together.

He said the camp was largely fuelled on community goodwill. A crew of 90 volunteers included co-ordinators, a team of nurses and the 65 companions.

The will to help out was “contagious” when people could see what it meant to the kids.

“Some haven’t been at school for 18 months at a time, so they haven’t formed core friendships.”

Camp Quality has been operating since 1985 and hosts summer camps in five regions throughout New Zealand.

This week’s Wellington/Central District camp brought together children and volunteers from throughout the lower North Island, Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay and East Coast.