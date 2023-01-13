Body found on beach in Warea, South Taranaki

Police say it’s believed to be a person who was missing briefly in that sea area earlier on Friday.

The body of a surfer has been found on a beach in Warea, South Taranaki.

The body, found on Friday afternoon, has not yet been formally identified. However, police say it’s believed to be a person who was missing briefly in that sea area earlier on Friday.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

A rāhui is in place on the coastline from Cape Egmont Lighthouse to Waiweranui Stream.

Events planned for the area over the weekend will be postponed and recreational fishers are asked not to fish in the area while the rāhui is in place.