Fine weather set for weekend, but cyclone could be on the horizon

Andrew Brosnan walking his dog Poppy at the Hamilton lake in the sun during the week.

Fine weather is set to stick around for the weekend, but a second summer cyclone could be forming in the tropics.

MetService meteorologist John Law said there was a high gradually moving across the country over the weekend, bringing fine and warm weather.

That’ll be a relief for those on the East Coast as the cleanup from the damage wrought by Cyclone Hale continues over the weekend.

Food, medication and fuel are being helicoptered to residents who are still cut off since Cyclone Hale swept through East Cape on Tuesday.

Showers were forecast by MetService for Gisborne on Saturday, but it is yet to register any rain and it expects things to clear in the afternoon.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Cyclone Hale caused extensive flooding at the Goughs’ property.

For Auckland, temperatures could reach 24 degrees with a chance of showers “here or there”.

But to the city’s relief, the clearer skies will bring reduced humidity compared to when Hale moved across the upper North Island.

“It’s really nice and clear, nice and settled,” Law said.

MetService is keeping an eye on a cyclone forming in the tropics, but it was still too early to forecast what might happen with it.

“It’s still all to play for,” he said.

The only part of the country forecast for potential heavy showers over the weekend is the West Coast on the South Island.

Aucklanders heading down to the Coromandel to see whether their baches have been swept away are in for good weather for the cleanup.

BRENNAN THOMAS/STUFF Tolaga Bay resident Linda Gough's property is surrounded by a sea of logs in the wake of Cyclone Hale.

Some patches of rain are set to hit the Coromandel, but the peninsula is forecast to reach a high of 24 degrees with light winds.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said it expected the overall repair bill "will run into 'serious' six figures" but it did not have exact numbers.

Law said that if he was anywhere in the country, it would be on the southern Taranaki coast through to Whanganui and Palmerston North, the area set to get the best sunshine.

The capital, Wellington, is having a good day on Saturday with little wind and cloud, it’s set to reach a high of 19 degrees.

Ōtautahi is set for a fine day with patches of cloud around Banks Peninsula and a high forecast by MetService at 22 degrees.

But towns in the South Island are set to be hotter, with Wānaka, Gore and Invercargill forecast to reach 30 degrees on Sunday.

On Monday, MetService is forecasting a shift in the wind and a southerly is set to make its way up the South Island.

But, unlike a wintery southerly, don’t expect a big shift in temperature. Central Otago and Southland towns are set to drop in temperature by only a couple of degrees, to about 25 or 27 Celsius.